5/29 CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Monday morning and Happy Memorial Day to all! It’s a stormy start to the holiday with areas of heavy rain, rumbles of thunder, and cool temps in the mid 50s. Expect bouts of thunderstorms through the morning, so grab the umbrella if you have to go out!
It looks like things start to dry out after lunchtime, but skies will remain overcast. It won’t warm up too much either, with temps only reaching 61 in NYC. That being said, afternoon BBQs look good for all except perhaps those in eastern Long Island.
Tuesday will be another day with mostly cloudy skies, and will end with a few thunderstorms. Wednesday will be a beauty with mostly sunny skies and temps in the upper 70s.
Have a great holiday!