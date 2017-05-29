L.I. Brewery Introduces Beer To Help Veterans’ Healing Organization

ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Beer was flowing at barbecues around the area this Memorial Day, and now, there is a new brew meant to bring home the message of the holiday.

As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported, Mike Stoneburg and Mike Goodrowe are partners in brewing Long Island’s own Blue Point beer. But they have something else in common – they both served in the U.S. Marines.

While raising a glass, they recently hatched a plan to raise funds for veterans.

“That was kind of our overall goal was like, how do we give back to the community that you drive down any street here in town, you see Marine Corps colors flying?” Stoneburg said.

“It really serves as a compliment for, you know, that’s about it really – it’s just a compliment to the vets who are out there, and again bring awareness,” Goodrowe said.

They are bringing awareness through their new beer called Project 9 Line lager, which debuted this weekend. Profits from every pint will be poured into the Project 9 Line organization, named after a military call for help.

“There is help available and there is hope,” said Patrick Donohue, founder of Project 9 Line. “Many returning veterans have trouble when they get home — me included.”

Donohue returned from Afghanistan with debilitating post-traumatic stress disorder. He founded Project 9 Line to heal through the arts — and now offers vets programs in music, standup comedy, yoga, and martial arts.

“The thing that really impacted me the most was poetry and mediation,” Donohue said. “War is destruction, and it’s a negative force, and art is the opposite – it’s creation, and it’s the positive force.”

Thus came the unlikely union between a veterans’ foundation and a microbrewery with a common goal this Memorial Day.

“It really is a day of remembrance for people that, you know, gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country, so that’s something that, you know, we wanted to do to have something like, you know, usually you’re grilling out, you might have a beer there — just a little reminder of why do we have this day off,” Stoneburg said.

The hope is the lager will be more than a onetime boost for Project 9 Line, but a lifeline. Sixteen-ounce cans are coming out in time for July 4, with another batch is being brewed in time for Veterans Day.

Veterans with Project 9 Line will be performing standup comedy at the Mohegan Sun Resort on July 2. They also have a music festival planned in the fall called Vet Stock.