Award-Winning Sports Writer Frank Deford Dies At 78

KEY WEST, Florida (CBSNewYork/AP) — Award-winning sports writer and commentator Frank Deford has died. He was 78.

His family says he died Sunday in Key West, Florida.

LISTEN: Frank Deford Appears On ‘Boomer & Carton’ In 2014

Deford was a six-time Sports Writer of the Year and a member of the National Association of Sportscasters and Sportswriters Hall of Fame. He wrote with a lyrical elegance and was best known for his work at Sports Illustrated and on National Public Radio. He retired this month from NPR’s “Morning Edition” after 37 years as a contributor.

He was the first sports writer awarded the National Humanities Medal. In 2013, President Barack Obama honored him for “transforming how we think about sports.” Deford called the award the one he is most proud of.

Deford was a prolific book author and contributed commentaries to HBO’s “Real Sports” program.

Several sports reporters reacted to the news of Deford’s death on Twitter.

I loved reading Frank Deford in SI and I loved The National. Sad to hear he passed away. My favorite Deford piece: https://t.co/aq4NHCNyBw — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) May 29, 2017

Frank Deford was longform before #Longform. In many ways, he invented the genre and let future generations play with it. — Tim Layden (@SITimLayden) May 29, 2017

Years ago, used to run to the mailbox on Thursdays, hoping Sports Illustrated had arrived and that Frank Deford had a byline. May he RIP. — Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) May 29, 2017

R.I.P, Frank Deford. A model for all of us. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) May 29, 2017

Frank Deford was a giant of a writer and – often overlooked – a reporter. And he was a bigger man. — Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim) May 29, 2017

A highlight of my career was getting to have lunch with the great Frank DeFord. One of the greatest writers ever. RIP https://t.co/2BippqRIH8 — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) May 29, 2017

