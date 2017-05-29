Parades, Other Events To Mark Memorial Day Across Tri-State Area

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There are special events being held throughout our area in honor of Memorial Day.

Starting at 9:30 a.m. Monday, the Wounded Warriors Project is offering a tour of seven monuments that honor fallen heroes.

On Long Island, the village of Freeport is having a Memorial Day parade starting at 10 a.m. It kicks off at Freeport High School.

In Westchester, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is marching in New Castle’s Memorial Day parade. It gets started on Ridgewood Terrace in Chappaqua at 11 a.m. Cuomo is also marching in parades in Lindenhurst and Valley Stream on Monday morning.

Mayor Bill de Blasio will be speaking at the Intrepid Air and Space Museum where he will honor veterans during a special ceremony at 11 a.m. The mayor will also march in the annual Little Neck-Douglastan Memorial Day parade. It steps off at Jayson Avenue and Northern Boulevard at 2 p.m.

In Ridgewood, New Jersey there will be a Memorial Day service at Veterans Memorial Park at Van Neste Square at 11 a.m.

The Port Authority also deployed the world’s largest free-flying flag at the George Washington Bridge for Memorial Day.

PANYNJ GWB maintenance crew deploys Americas largest free flying flag honoring our men and women in uniform past, present and future. pic.twitter.com/kzwdUOFin7 — Port Authority NY&NJ (@PANYNJ) May 29, 2017

Other events were held over the weekend ahead of Memorial Day.

The Town of Huntington spent Sunday remembering and honoring our fallen services. Dozens of veterans turned out to lay wreaths at the World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam and Women’s Veteran monuments on Main Street. The Memorial Day ceremonies continue Monday with several parades across town.

The new Kosciuszko Bridge was lit up in red, white and blue Sunday night in honor of Memorial Day. It was the third light show since the bridge opened a month ago.