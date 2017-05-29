CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Bundy Keeps Yankees Bats In Check, Orioles Win 3-2

May 29, 2017 4:30 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees

BALTIMORE (CBSNewYork/AP) — Dylan Bundy allowed two runs over seven innings in another strong start at Camden Yards, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Yankees 3-2 Monday to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Jonathan Schoop had two RBIs to help the Orioles end their longest skid since a nine-game drought in 2011. Baltimore took a 3-1 lead with two unearned runs in the third inning and held on to improve the AL’s best home record to 16-7.

Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 17th home run for the first-place Yankees in this AL East matchup.

Bundy (6-3) gave up seven hits, struck out three and walked one. The right-hander is 4-1 with a 2.23 ERA in six home starts this season.

New York Yankees v Baltimore Orioles

The Orioles’ Jonathan Schoop hits a two-run double in the third inning against the Yankees on May 29, 2017, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 29, 2017 in Baltimore. (Photo by Matt Hazlett/Getty Images)

“It just looked like we were missing some pitches,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “So whether that’s late movement or a little ride on his (Bundy’s) part, it looked like we were just missing some pitches, and he did a good job.”

Darren O’Day worked a perfect eighth and Brad Brach got three straight outs for his 10th save in 13 tries.

Yankees rookie Jordan Montgomery (2-4) allowed three runs, one earned, and eight hits over 4 1-3 innings. It was the shortest of his nine career starts, all of which have come this season.

The Orioles used a two-out RBI single by Mark Trumbo to go up 1-0 in the first inning.

A sacrifice fly by Aaron Hicks tied it in the second before Schoop hit a, two-out, two-run double in the third. The hit came after second baseman Starlin Castro botched a grounder up the middle.

Montgomery said he does not blame Castro’s error.

“I’ve got to buckle down and get the next guy,” he said.

Judge connected in the seventh to get the Yankees to 3-2. But New York failed to get a hit after that and fell to 13-2 when Judge homers.

SLUMPING SLUGGER

Orioles 1B Chris Davis batted second for the first time this season, but the switch failed to change his luck at the plate. Davis went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts and is 5 for 47 with 26 Ks in his last 12 games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Aroldis Chapman, who’s been on the DL since May 13 with left shoulder inflammation, played catch for a second straight day. … Jacoby Ellsbury (concussion/neck) is not yet ready for baseball activity, Girardi said. … 1B Greg Bird (ankle) had seven plate appearances in a simulated game and is expected to begin his rehabilitation assignment Thursday with Single-A Tampa.

Orioles: CF Adam Jones was a late scratch from the starting lineup and ended up missing a third straight game with a sore hip.

UP NEXT

Yankees: Luis Severino (3-2, 3.11 ERA) starts Tuesday in the second game of the series, coming off an outing in which he blanked KC over eight innings on May 24.

Orioles: Chris Tillman (1-1, 4.43 ERA) makes his 20th career start against the Yankees. He’s 8-6 lifetime against them, including 2-0 last year.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch