Bundy Keeps Yankees Bats In Check, Orioles Win 3-2

BALTIMORE (CBSNewYork/AP) — Dylan Bundy allowed two runs over seven innings in another strong start at Camden Yards, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Yankees 3-2 Monday to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Jonathan Schoop had two RBIs to help the Orioles end their longest skid since a nine-game drought in 2011. Baltimore took a 3-1 lead with two unearned runs in the third inning and held on to improve the AL’s best home record to 16-7.

Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 17th home run for the first-place Yankees in this AL East matchup.

Bundy (6-3) gave up seven hits, struck out three and walked one. The right-hander is 4-1 with a 2.23 ERA in six home starts this season.

“It just looked like we were missing some pitches,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “So whether that’s late movement or a little ride on his (Bundy’s) part, it looked like we were just missing some pitches, and he did a good job.”

Darren O’Day worked a perfect eighth and Brad Brach got three straight outs for his 10th save in 13 tries.

Yankees rookie Jordan Montgomery (2-4) allowed three runs, one earned, and eight hits over 4 1-3 innings. It was the shortest of his nine career starts, all of which have come this season.

The Orioles used a two-out RBI single by Mark Trumbo to go up 1-0 in the first inning.

A sacrifice fly by Aaron Hicks tied it in the second before Schoop hit a, two-out, two-run double in the third. The hit came after second baseman Starlin Castro botched a grounder up the middle.

Montgomery said he does not blame Castro’s error.

“I’ve got to buckle down and get the next guy,” he said.

Judge connected in the seventh to get the Yankees to 3-2. But New York failed to get a hit after that and fell to 13-2 when Judge homers.

SLUMPING SLUGGER

Orioles 1B Chris Davis batted second for the first time this season, but the switch failed to change his luck at the plate. Davis went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts and is 5 for 47 with 26 Ks in his last 12 games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Aroldis Chapman, who’s been on the DL since May 13 with left shoulder inflammation, played catch for a second straight day. … Jacoby Ellsbury (concussion/neck) is not yet ready for baseball activity, Girardi said. … 1B Greg Bird (ankle) had seven plate appearances in a simulated game and is expected to begin his rehabilitation assignment Thursday with Single-A Tampa.

Orioles: CF Adam Jones was a late scratch from the starting lineup and ended up missing a third straight game with a sore hip.

UP NEXT

Yankees: Luis Severino (3-2, 3.11 ERA) starts Tuesday in the second game of the series, coming off an outing in which he blanked KC over eight innings on May 24.

Orioles: Chris Tillman (1-1, 4.43 ERA) makes his 20th career start against the Yankees. He’s 8-6 lifetime against them, including 2-0 last year.

