Man Struck, Critically Injured In Stapleton, Staten Island Hit-And-Run

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Staten Island were searching late Monday afternoon for a hit-and-run driver who left a pedestrian critically injured.

As CBS2’s Brian Conybeare reported, it was a gruesome scene at the corner of Frean and Targee streets in the Stapleton section of the borough.

The victim’s hat, headphones and cellphone were left in the street, after police said he was critically injured and rushed to Richmond University Medical Center around 2:45 p.m.

Police said a silver minivan was found without the driver about three blocks away from the crash scene. The front hood was left dented, and the windshield was smashed from the impact.

Witnesses described the victim as a 36-year-old man. They said he was hit and then dragged down the street for an entire block on Frean Street.

“I heard the boom when I came here. I saw the guy laying on the floor, and then when the ambulance come, they turn him over. His face was ripped, and he’s squashed. You could tell that he was dragged, and the floor was ripped from the concrete,” said witness Hussein Murotivic.

In an unrelated incident early Monday morning on Staten Island, a hit-and-run driver struck a woman as she was taking her infant nephew out of a minivan.

Police say 37-year-old Monique Knight was removing her four-month-old nephew from the back of a vehicle on Westervelt Avenue in New Brighton shortly after midnight when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver, who smashed into her car.

Police say Knight was taken to Richmond University Medical Center with a leg injury. Friends say she underwent surgery and is in critical but stable condition.

The child and his mother were also taken to the hospital for observation. The infant was not injured.

Police tell CBS2 the suspect in the New Brighton incident is to believed to be driving a dark colored Jeep.