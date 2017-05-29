Man Held In Deadly Taconic Parkway Road Rage Stabbing

MOUNT PLEASANT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A suspect stood charged late Monday in the deadly stabbing of a man to death in a road rage incident on the Taconic State Parkway in Westchester County.
Christian Walczyk, 21, of Pleasant Valley was charged in the stabbing on the roadway in the Town of Mount Pleasant, which happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Police said Daniel Siino, 28, of Hartsdale, was discovered inside a vehicle with stab wounds. They learned that he and Walczyk had gotten into a road rage quarrel, New York State Police said.
Walczyk allegedly stabbed Siino in the chest, state police said. Siino got back in his vehicle and his passenger began driving him to the hospital while calling 911, state police said.
Paramedics and state troopers tried to help Siino, but he was pronounced dead at Westchester County Medical Center in Valhalla, police said.
Walczyk was arrested without incident at the scene and charged with first-degree manslaughter, state police said. He was arraigned in Town of Mount Pleasant Court and was being held at the Westchester County Jail Monday.
Family members said Siino left behind a young wife and a 14-month-old daughter.