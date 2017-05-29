Man Threatened To Douse Woman With Acid In UES Robbery, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A robber threatened to douse a woman with acid Monday in a robbery at an ATM on the Upper East Side, police said.
Police told CBS2 around 4 p.m. Monday, a woman was accosted by a suspect at a Citibank on East 68th Street and First Avenue.
The suspect ordered the woman to hand over cash from the ATM or get doused by a dangerous liquid, police said.
The suspect, described as a man wearing all black clothing, ran south on First Avenue, police said.
The same thing happened to a different woman at the same bank earlier in the week, police said.
It is not known whether the threat was real in either case.