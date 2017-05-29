Man Threatened To Douse Woman With Acid In UES Robbery, Police Say

May 29, 2017 11:31 PM
Filed Under: Acid Attack Threat, robbery, Upper East Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A robber threatened to douse a woman with acid Monday in a robbery at an ATM on the Upper East Side, police said.

Police told CBS2 around 4 p.m. Monday, a woman was accosted by a suspect at a Citibank on East 68th Street and First Avenue.

The suspect ordered the woman to hand over cash from the ATM or get doused by a dangerous liquid, police said.

The suspect, described as a man wearing all black clothing, ran south on First Avenue, police said.

The same thing happened to a different woman at the same bank earlier in the week, police said.

It is not known whether the threat was real in either case.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch