5/30 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Isolated showers are possible today with the best chance north and west. Outside of that, expect a good deal of cloud cover with perhaps a peek of sun here and there. Highs will be on the cool side in the low to mid 60’s.
We’ll see our best chance of a shower or isolated rumble tonight as our next front approaches. Temps will only fall to around 60° or so by daybreak.
Clouds will give way to breaks of sun tomorrow with the possibility of an afternoon/evening storm. Highs tomorrow will be about 10° warmer in the low to mid 70’s.
As for Thursday, expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70’s.