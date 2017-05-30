Amtrak Will Scale Back Service During Summer Repairs To Penn Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Amtrak will scale back service over the summer while making track repairs to Penn Station.

From July 10th to September 1st, the company plans to cancel three round-trip trains (six trains in total) each day between New York City and Washington, D.C., Amtrak said in a statement Tuesday. Service between New York City and Boston will not be affected.

Meanwhile, trains between New York and New Orleans will only travel north to Washington, with connections to Penn Station available on other trains.

Some Keystone trains with service to and from Pennsylvania will terminate in Philadelphia and Newark, rather than Penn Station.

The company also said changes to the Empire trains, which go up to Albany and across to Buffalo, are coming soon. WCBS 880’s Alex Silverman reports they are expected to involve certain trains arriving and departing from Grand Centeral for the first time in more than 25 years.

There will be no changes to the Acela Express line.

Amtrak CEO Wick Mooreman said the company will be lengthening some trains going to or from New York to add capacity.

Amtrak owns and operates Penn Station, which is the nation’s busiest rail station, and surrounding tracks and equipment.

The summer repairs are expected to close three of the station’s 21 tracks at a time for approximately seven weeks, beginning in July. The work was ordered after two recent derailments and numerous other delays.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)