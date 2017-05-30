Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: May 30, 2017

May 30, 2017 6:04 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Tuesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” featured Craig sounding off on Boomer & Carton’s social media presence.

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Tuesday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.

The boys were on their game following the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Boomer mentioned the passing of his good friend and mentor, Frank Deford, before baseball talk took center stage.

Later, Odell Beckham, Jr. became the topic of conversation, as did Tiger Woods’ fall from grace.

The guys also discussed Bryce Harper taking exception to being hit by a pitch, Mike Trout’s injury, and some ailments suffered by members of the morning team.

Until Wednesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

