Boomer & Carton: Yankees, Mets, OBJ, And Tiger, Oh My

May 30, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Boomer and Craig had an awful lot to cover Tuesday morning following a three-day holiday weekend.

They started things off with the baseball locals, as it appears that Aaron Judge’s power stroke has returned and the Mets are playing some competitive baseball (for a change).

Boomer also took some time to acknowledge the passing of his old friend and mentor, Frank Deford, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 78.

The guys then shifted their focus to Odell Beckham Jr., who is apparently being mentored by Cris Carter and taking shots at his head coach via social media. Then there’s the troubling situation Tiger Woods finds himself in after he was arrested on DUI chargers down in Florida over the weekend.

Have a listen.

