Brooklyn Man Charged In Fatal Parking Dispute In Florida

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A Brooklyn man is charged with murder after a parking dispute escalated into gunfire in Florida.

Jeffery Alexander, 19, of East Flatbush was a passenger in a BMW that hit a Buick several times while trying to parallel park late Sunday on Miami Beach’s popular Ocean Drive, according to an arrest report.

The Buick driver and another man who were standing nearby confronted them.

The BMW’s driver handed a gun to Alexander, who fired as the car pulled away from the parking space, according to the report.

Police say Alexander shot the Buick driver in the leg and fatally struck the other man in the back.

The car then crashed into two police cars several blocks away but didn’t stop completely until two officers fired at it, Miami Beach Police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said.

One suspect in the car was shot and died at a hospital. Three other suspects in the car, including Alexander, were detained.

Alexander was held without bond Monday at a Miami-Dade County jail on charges of second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder.

Miami-Dade Police will investigate the shooting involving the two Miami Beach officers. Both were placed on administrative leave.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)