Honorary Street Name Unveiled For Columnist Jimmy Breslin

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some would say legendary newspaper columnist Jimmy Breslin knew New York City streets better than anyone, and now a street has been named after him.
Mayor Bill de Blasio and family members of the late columnist unveiled “Jimmy Breslin Way” signs on East 42nd Street between Second and Third avenues.
The sign is in front of the old Daily News building, where Breslin worked the longest.
The honorary street name is temporary, until the City Council approves it for good.
Breslin died Sunday, March 19 at his Manhattan home of complications from pneumonia. He was 88 years old.
He spent decades battling corrupt politicians and championing the downtrodden in columns for the Daily News and other New York newspapers.