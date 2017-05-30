Justin Bieber Visits Long Island Vineyard

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s been a lot of buzz about Long Island vineyards’ top quality lately and now you can add a pop star as a “belieber.”
Justin Bieber spent part of the Memorial Day weekend relaxing at the Wölffer Estate Vineyard in Sagaponack.
The 23-year-old even flashed the peace sign to fellow guests as he made his way through the vineyard.
The “Sorry” singer was not alone.
Many wrote on social media that he was joined by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver’s son Patrick Schwarzenegger.