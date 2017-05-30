Former Panamanian Dictator Manuel Noriega Dead At 83

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A source close to the family of Manuel Noriega said the former Panamanian dictator has died at age 83.
The one-time U.S. ally was ousted as leader of Panama by an American invasion in 1989 and later served a 17-year drug sentence in the United States.
He died late Monday after suffering a brain hemorrhage resulting from surgery, CBS News reported. He had been under house arrest in Panama City since January.
Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela tweeted, “The death of Manuel A. Noriega closes a chapter in our history.”
Varela added, “His daughters and his relatives deserve to mourn in peace.”