White House Communications Director Resigns

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/CBS News) — White House communications director Michael Dubke has resigned.
“It has been my great honor to serve President Trump and this administration. It has also been my distinct pleasure to work side-by-side, day-by-day with the staff of the communications and press departments,” Dubke said in a statement.
His last day has not been determined and his replacement was not announced, CBS News reported.
Dubke had handed in his resignation before President Donald Trump embarked on his first trip overseas as commander-in-chief earlier this month, Trump’s counselor Kellyanne Conway told the Associated Press.
Dubke was brought in as communications director so White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer could focus on the press briefings, CBS News reported. Spicer is expected to hold a briefing Tuesday.
The move comes as the administration deals with new allegations Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner. CBS News confirms he discussed setting up a secret channel of communication between the Kremlin and the Trump transition team.
Trump has said he is confident in Kushner.