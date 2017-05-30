MUST LISTEN: Emotional Caller Tells Mike Francesa He Helped Save Him From Suicide

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Mike Francesa received an emotional call Tuesday from a listener who credited the WFAN host for saving his life.

Mike from Yonkers said he had called into the show eight months earlier, crying and on the verge of suicide.

“I was on opioids, and I was going to kill myself,” he said. “I had a handful of pills, and I was going to take them, and God sent you to me at that moment.

“You were kind to me. You took my mind off what I was going to do.”

LISTEN: Mike Francesa On Tiger Woods Arrest: We Don’t Know This Is Rock Bottom

Mike from Yonkers said he became hooked on painkillers after getting into a car accident.

“I was where Tiger Woods was the other night,” he said. “And it doesn’t take much, Mike, to get you there. A couple of those pills, a couple of Advil, a couple of Aleve, and I was there.”

After talking with his wife, he saw a neurologist and later a neurosurgeon, who performed surgery on him that relieved his pain and allowed him to kick his addiction.

“I wanted to wait until I was completely healed, so I went out and played a round of golf and then come back and tell you that I played a round of golf,” the caller told Francesa

MORE: Mike Francesa’s 30 Years At WFAN

Mike from Yonkers said he doesn’t remember what he said during his earlier call to Francesa, but he added, “You were my guardian angel that day.”

Francesa replied: “Please don’t give me any credit. I don’t deserve any. Please, Mike. That’s not necessary. But I’m glad you got through it. That’s the important thing.”

Listen to the call by clicking on the audio player above.