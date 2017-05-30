Push Underway To Ban Plastic Bags In Greenwich

GREENWICH, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — There’s a new push to ban plastic bans in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Several women who devote themselves to civic and environmental causes are teaming up to pitch the idea to the town and are gathering signatures and attracting supporters, according to Greenwich Time.
“I think it’s absolutely imperative that we do this because we can’t break down plastic bags and we owe it to our environment,” one shopper, who brings her own bags, told WCBS 880’s Sean Adams.
Meanwhile, state lawmakers are considering a nickel per bag tax to discourage the use of plastic bags and to raise money for an environmental fund.
Opponents have called the idea a regressive tax, that would impact the poor. The volunteers say to just ban the bags altogether.
Earlier this year, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo blocked the New York City Council’s fee proposal on non-reusable shopping bags just hours before it was supposed to take effect.