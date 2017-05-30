Sick Of ‘Constant Dampness’ New Yorkers Are Eager For Dreary Weather To Break

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tuesday was another chilly dreary day in the tri-state area, and the National Weather Service has predicted cool, rainy conditions well into June.

As CBS2’s Elise Finch reported, soggy and chilly are two words that sum up quite a few of the days we’ve had this may.

“I’m wondering if summer is ever going to come,” Martha Pease said.

Meteorologists with the Climate Prediction Center — the branch of the National Weather Service responsible for issuing seasonal climate outlook maps — said the northeast has a 33 to 60 percent probability for below normal temperatures through June 12.

When it comes to precipitation, they’re predicting a 33 to 40 percent probability for the same time period.

Forecasters said a dip in the jet stream is largely to blame.

“And with that dip in place, that brings a lot of cold frontal boundaries farther to the south, and also brings cooler air, and promotes shower and thunderstorm activity,” Mitchell Gaines, National Weather Service, explained.

A cooler than normal start to June doesn’t mean it’ll be in the 50s and 60s. Temperatures could be as little as one degree cooler than the normal high.

In the first two weeks of the month the average high temperature ranges from 75 to 79 degrees.

“There’s so many months of cold, rainy, or snowy weather, and June is finally the time where the sun comes out, and it’s nice, and you can go to the beach, and for it to persist — it’s rude frankly,” Sarah Underwood said.

Increased precipitation does mean more overcast days and of course adds more rain to an already impressive year-to-date amount.

“Everything slows down, the subway becomes messy, the streets become messy, it’s hard just to be dressed and go to work, and footwear becomes a problem, you have to remember an umbrella, just the sheer inconvenience of constant dampness,” Martha Pease complained.

The good news is, the current weather pattern is expected to change by mid to late June. That means stretches of warm, sunny weather, are heading our way. We’ll just have to wait a little longer for them.

“We might get a little bit chilly weather now in this season, but in January or February we might hit 60 when I’m wearing shorts,” Frankie Legs said, “It’s wonderful.”

Cool, cloudy weather in late spring and early summer does occur in parts of the country. In southern California they call it ‘June gloom’ — this year New York might have to borrow the phrase.

Summer 201, is expected to end with slightly above average temperatures, and near normal rainfall.