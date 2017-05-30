CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Work Underway To Convert Congested LI Traffic Circle Into Modern Roundabout

May 30, 2017 6:27 PM
Filed Under: Jennifer McLogan, Long Island, Steve Bellone, Suffolk County

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Gridlock greets drivers and cars come to a standstill at all hours of the day at a well-known traffic circle in Suffolk County, but now big changes are underway to convert the five-way traffic circle into a modern roundabout.

As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reports, some residents don’t like the timetable for the two-year dig.
It’s a daunting crossing for a mother and her two children. Emergency vehicles fight for space in their race to the hospital. Some call the confusing traffic circle where five busy roads converge in Riverhead a “dangerous failure.”

“The traffic circle we stand in front of today was initially constructed between 1937 and 1947,” Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said.

So is it time for a change? Groundbreaking is underway to transform the one-lane traffic circle into a modern two-lane, oval roundabout, with its unique five-legged spokes.

The Riverside Circle takes drivers to Westhampton and Quogue, to Flanders and Hampton Bays. The courts, jails and state police are all a stone’s throw away. It’s also the gateway to north fork wine country and close to the busy shopping mall scene, McLogan reports. It sees tens of thousands of cars each day.

“The traffic can be backed up literately for miles in the summer, so I’m not happy to hear this,” resident Nancy Funke said.

Local homeowners, like the Funkes, are distressed that the project could take up to two years.

However, the bulk of the work will be done at night, and the circle will not be shut down during the day.

“The whole idea behind fixing the circle is to get traffic flowing again. So we might have to endure a little bit in the short term to get that longer term benefit,” Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman said.

The project will also enable Suffolk County to design and install a new storm sewer system to mitigate flooding issues and treat the nitrogen-laced water before it is discharged into the Peconic River.

“Rain gardens’ they are being called. That will recharged the water, because when this was built in the ‘30s, the water and runoff drained directly to the Peconic River,” Sandy Adams, of the Flanders-Riverside-Northampton Civic Association, said.

The old system resulted in massive fish die-offs and threats to drinking water quality.

The new roundabout will be environmentally friendly, say advocates, and give a big boost to Main Street businesses by relieving their suffering from traffic circle slowdowns.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch