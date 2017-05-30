Islanders Name Scott Gomez An Assistant Coach

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Islanders have added Scott Gomez to their coaching staff.
Islanders coach Doug Weight announced Tuesday that Gomez, 37, will begin his coaching career this season.
Gomez retired after the 2015-16 season, ending a 16-year NHL career that saw him win the Calder Memorial Trophy in 1999-00 as the league’s top rookie, and two Stanley Cups with the New Jersey Devils (2000 and 2003).
“Scott brings an immense amount of hockey knowledge to our coaching staff,” Weight said. “His offensive instincts, expertise on the power-play and the way he could control the game with his skating and smarts, are all key elements that we want implemented into our group. He played in the league as recently as the 2015-16 season so he can relate to today’s NHL player in an effort to bring out the best in each member of the team.”
Gomez had 181 goals and 575 assists in 1,079 career regular-season games with the Devils, New York Rangers, Montreal Canadiens, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers, St. Louis Blues and Ottawa Senators. He also had 29 goals and 72 assists in 149 playoff games.
