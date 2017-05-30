Search On For Suspect In 2 South Williamsburg, Brooklyn Burglaries

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Tuesday were asking for help from the public in solving two burglaries in South Williamsburg, Brooklyn.
The first burglary occurred around 4:25 a.m. Sunday, May 7, in a residential building at Throop Avenue and Moore Street. The suspect forced open the door of the building and stole a 37-year-old man’s bicycle and backpack from the hallway, police said.
The second incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday, May 22, in a residential building at Broadway and Hooper Street. In that incident, the suspect again forced open the front door, and stole a package belonging to a 40-year-old woman and three pieces of luggage belonging to a 40-year-old man, police said.
The suspect was described as a dark-complected male between 20 and 35 years old, standing 5 feet 6 to 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a beard. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, beige pants and black sneakers.
Police have released surveillance photos and video.
Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.