Search On For Suspect In 2 South Williamsburg, Brooklyn Burglaries

May 30, 2017 8:57 PM
Filed Under: Brooklyn, Brooklyn Burglaries, South Williamsburg

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Tuesday were asking for help from the public in solving two burglaries in South Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

The first burglary occurred around 4:25 a.m. Sunday, May 7, in a residential building at Throop Avenue and Moore Street. The suspect forced open the door of the building and stole a 37-year-old man’s bicycle and backpack from the hallway, police said.

The second incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday, May 22, in a residential building at Broadway and Hooper Street. In that incident, the suspect again forced open the front door, and stole a package belonging to a 40-year-old woman and three pieces of luggage belonging to a 40-year-old man, police said.

The suspect was described as a dark-complected male between 20 and 35 years old, standing 5 feet 6 to 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a beard. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, beige pants and black sneakers.

Police have released surveillance photos and video.

South Williamsburg Burglary Suspect

Surveillance images of a suspect in the two burglaries in South Williamsburg, Brooklyn. (Credit: NYPD)

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch