Police Searching For 2 Drivers In Separate Hit-And-Run Crashes On Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for two drivers involved in separate hit-and-run crashes on Staten Island over Memorial Day weekend that left two people hurt.

Surveillance video shows a man walking on the Targee Street sidewalk wearing headphones around 2 p.m. Monday. Moments later, the 36-year-old pedestrian crosses Frean Street and was hit by a silver minivan, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported.

Witnesses say he was thrown onto the windshield then rolled off and dragged for more than 100 feet down the block.

“When the ambulance came, they turned him over,” said witness Hussein Muratovic. “His face was ripped and his clothes, you could tell that he was dragged on the floor because he was ripped from the concrete.”

Ismet Tala also said he saw the bloody scene and was in disbelief.

“He hit him all the way down there and drag them over here,” he said. “He knew what he was doing.”

The minivan, with a smashed windshield and damaged bumper, was found aboutthree3 blocks away, but no driver.

The victim remained in critical condition late Monday. His name has not been released.

The crash happened just one day after an incident on Westervelt Avenue, where police say 37-year-old Monique Knight was hit while taking her 4-month-old nephew out of her car’s backseat after returning from a trip to Adventureland.

“Pinned the lady against the door of the car,” said witness Reginald Van Dyke.

“Then I looked down and her leg was splattered,” said the victim’s friend Shanelle Browning. “It was just — over.”

In that case, the woman’s quick thinking spared the baby’s life.

“She was holding Carter and when she seen the car coming up so fast, she threw him back in the car,” Browning said. “She threw him back in the car to protect the baby.”

Police say Knight was taken to Richmond University Medical Center with a leg injury. Friends say she underwent surgery and is in critical, but stable, condition.

The child and his mother were also taken to the hospital for observation. The infant was not injured.