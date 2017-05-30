Cuomo Announces Plan For Seawall To Protect East Shore Of Staten Island

May 30, 2017 6:53 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A plan is in the works to make Staten Island more resilient, should major storms strike there in the future.

As WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported, the storm surge from Superstorm Sandy devastated the East Shore of Staten Island. Now, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is proposing a seven-mile seawall.

“South Beach, Midland Beach — goes from Oakwood to Fort Wadsworth,” Cuomo said.

To make it more appealing, Cuomo wants attractions as prominent parts of the wall.

“You can bicycle, you can ride, you can have vending stations, you can have benches, you can have shaded areas,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo said residents will have input on the design. The state is committing $150 million.

