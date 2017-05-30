CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
COMMUTER ALERT: Lingering Delays After Power Problem Stalls LIRR Trains | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Police: Tiger Woods Was Asleep At Wheel, Breath Test Showed No Alcohol

May 30, 2017 11:02 AM
Filed Under: Tiger Woods

JUPITER, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP)Tiger Woods was found asleep behind the wheel of his Mercedes-Benz just before being arrested on a DUI charge early Monday morning, according to police.

In an arrest report, obtained by the Palm Beach Post, the responding officer wrote that the golf great’s car was stopped in the right lane of a road in Jupiter, Florida. His brake lights were illuminated, and his right blinker was flashing. After being woken up, Woods claimed he didn’t know where he was, according to police.

Woods had “extremely slowed and slurred speech,” the officer wrote. However, his blood alcohol level on two breath tests was .000, according to the records.

In a statement late Monday, Woods said medication, and not alcohol, was to blame.

Tiger Woods Mug Shot

Tiger Woods was arrested in Florida on drunk driving charges (credit: Handout)

“I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions,” he said.

“What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.”

Woods, 41, told police he had just returned from golfing in Los Angeles, but the officer noted that the 14-time major winner also had changed his story about where he was headed and where he was coming from.

Woods was charged with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and cited for improper stopping, standing or parking in an illegal place.

His arraignment is scheduled for July 5.

Woods, who had been No. 1 longer than any other golfer, has not been a factor since his last victory in August 2013 as he battled through back surgeries from a week before the 2014 Masters until his most recent fusion surgery on his lower back a month ago.

It was the first time Woods has run into trouble off the golf course since he plowed his SUV into a tree and a fire hydrant outside his Windermere, Florida, home in the early morning after Thanksgiving in 2009, which led to revelations that he had multiple extramarital affairs. He was reportedly on Ambien at the time of that crash. He was cited for careless driving and fined $164.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

