Police: Tiger Woods Was Asleep At Wheel, Breath Test Showed No Alcohol

JUPITER, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Tiger Woods was found asleep behind the wheel of his Mercedes-Benz just before being arrested on a DUI charge early Monday morning, according to police.

In an arrest report, obtained by the Palm Beach Post, the responding officer wrote that the golf great’s car was stopped in the right lane of a road in Jupiter, Florida. His brake lights were illuminated, and his right blinker was flashing. After being woken up, Woods claimed he didn’t know where he was, according to police.

Woods had “extremely slowed and slurred speech,” the officer wrote. However, his blood alcohol level on two breath tests was .000, according to the records.

In a statement late Monday, Woods said medication, and not alcohol, was to blame.

“I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions,” he said.

“What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.”

Woods, 41, told police he had just returned from golfing in Los Angeles, but the officer noted that the 14-time major winner also had changed his story about where he was headed and where he was coming from.

Woods was charged with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and cited for improper stopping, standing or parking in an illegal place.

His arraignment is scheduled for July 5.

Woods, who had been No. 1 longer than any other golfer, has not been a factor since his last victory in August 2013 as he battled through back surgeries from a week before the 2014 Masters until his most recent fusion surgery on his lower back a month ago.

It was the first time Woods has run into trouble off the golf course since he plowed his SUV into a tree and a fire hydrant outside his Windermere, Florida, home in the early morning after Thanksgiving in 2009, which led to revelations that he had multiple extramarital affairs. He was reportedly on Ambien at the time of that crash. He was cited for careless driving and fined $164.

