White House Responds To Allegations About Kushner, Russia Communications

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — The White House was reacting Tuesday over allegations that President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, tried to establish backchannel communications with Russia.

As CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, is now a focus of the investigation into possible collusion between Trump’s associates and Moscow.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer addressed the issue briefly today.

“Mr. Kushner’s attorney has volunteered to share with Congress what he knows about these meetings, and he will do the same if he’s contacted in connection with any other inquiry,” Spicer said.

CBS News has confirmed that when Kushner met with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak in December, the two discussed setting up a backchannel for communications between the Trump administration and Russian officials.

“Secretary Kelly and General McMaster have both discussed that in general terms, backchannels are an important part of diplomacy,” Spicer said.

In interviews Sunday, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said he did not know if the reports are true. But he said if they are, “I think any channel of communication, back or otherwise, with a country like Russia is a good thing.”

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster told reporters in an off-camera news conference over the weekend that he does not find backchannel communications with Russia problematic.

“What that allows you to do is to communicate in a discreet manner, so it doesn’t predispose you toward any sort of content of that conversation or anything,” McMaster said. “So no, I would not be concerned about it.”

But not everyone agrees that backchannels amounts to standard procedure.

“I don’t think it is standard procedure prior to the inauguration of a President of the United States by someone who is not in an appointed position,” said U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona0.

On Tuesday morning, Trump tweeted about the amount of coverage of the Russian investigation, making reference to “fake news.”

Russian officials must be laughing at the U.S. & how a lame excuse for why the Dems lost the election has taken over the Fake News. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2017

“When you see stories get perpetrated that are absolutely false; that are not based in fact, that is troubling, and he is rightly concerned,” Spicer said.

Meanwhile, the White House is shaking up its communications team. Communications director Michael Dubke has resigned.

Dubke joined the administration in February. His departure is sparking new speculation that the Trump administration could experience a larger staff shakeup, CBS2 reported.

Trump’s first campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, and deputy campaign manager, David Bossie, were at the White House for meetings Tuesday. They could be hired as part of a rapid response team at the White House.