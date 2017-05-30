CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

White House Responds To Allegations About Kushner, Russia Communications

May 30, 2017 5:18 PM
Filed Under: Dick Brennan, Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump, Russia Investigation, Sean Spicer

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — The White House was reacting Tuesday over allegations that President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, tried to establish backchannel communications with Russia.

As CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, is now a focus of the investigation into possible collusion between Trump’s associates and Moscow.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer addressed the issue briefly today.

“Mr. Kushner’s attorney has volunteered to share with Congress what he knows about these meetings, and he will do the same if he’s contacted in connection with any other inquiry,” Spicer said.

CBS News has confirmed that when Kushner met with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak in December, the two discussed setting up a backchannel for communications between the Trump administration and Russian officials.

“Secretary Kelly and General McMaster have both discussed that in general terms, backchannels are an important part of diplomacy,” Spicer said.

In interviews Sunday, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said he did not know if the reports are true. But he said if they are, “I think any channel of communication, back or otherwise, with a country like Russia is a good thing.”

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster told reporters in an off-camera news conference over the weekend that he does not find backchannel communications with Russia problematic.

“What that allows you to do is to communicate in a discreet manner, so it doesn’t predispose you toward any sort of content of that conversation or anything,” McMaster said. “So no, I would not be concerned about it.”

But not everyone agrees that backchannels amounts to standard procedure.

“I don’t think it is standard procedure prior to the inauguration of a President of the United States by someone who is not in an appointed position,” said U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona0.

On Tuesday morning, Trump tweeted about the amount of coverage of the Russian investigation, making reference to “fake news.”

“When you see stories get perpetrated that are absolutely false; that are not based in fact, that is troubling, and he is rightly concerned,” Spicer said.

Meanwhile, the White House is shaking up its communications team. Communications director Michael Dubke has resigned.

Dubke joined the administration in February. His departure is sparking new speculation that the Trump administration could experience a larger staff shakeup, CBS2 reported.

Trump’s first campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, and deputy campaign manager, David Bossie, were at the White House for meetings Tuesday. They could be hired as part of a rapid response team at the White House.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch