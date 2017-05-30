Artist Places Urinating Dog Statue Next To Famed ‘Fearless Girl’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An artist has mounted an addition next to the “Fearless Girl” sculpture in Lower Manhattan, and not everyone is thrilled about it.

As WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported, a fearless dog has appeared next to the statue, which in turn is in front of the famed “Charging Bull” sculpture. The dog has its leg lifted and appears to be urinating on Fearless Girl’s leg.

Artist Alex Gardega said his intent was not to offend girls or feminist. He said he was targeting the sculpture’s benefactor.

“I’m trying to bring awareness to what it really is,” he said. “It’s not what people think it is.”

Fearless Girl was paid for by the State Street Global Advisors, a Wall Street firm.

“It’s kind of like McDonalds putting up a sculpture and hanging their hat on a cause,” he said. “It kind of upset me.”

#fearlessgirl #wallstreet #nyc A post shared by snow_hon (@snow_hon) on May 29, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT

Gardega also said the bull sculpture deserves better.

The artist behind the Charging Bull, Arturo Di Modica, is not a fan of Fearless Girl either. Di Modica said last month that the girl has turned his statue into an adversary, instead of the symbol of American resilience he intended it to be.

His attorney last month asked Mayor Bill de Blasio to relocate ‘Fearless Girl,’ and is seeking damages from the companies that funded the statue for infringing on Di Modica’s trademark.