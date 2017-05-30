Baldwin High School Students Provide Artwork For Hospital Patients Awaiting Surgery

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Patients awaiting surgery or serious medical care at one Long Island hospital have been given a very special gift.

As TV 10/55 Long Island Bureau Chief Richard Rose reported, some talented students are brightening up hospital rooms with original artwork.

The artwork was mounted on stage Tuesday at Northwell Health Long Island Jewish Valley Stream Hospital. Three local high school art students proudly explained their masterpieces.

“I painted a view of the New York City skyline at sunrise so I just wanted to create a peaceful calming feeling for someone while they’re in the hospital,” said Baldwin High School artist Delainey Mack.

Mack is one of the many student artists from Baldwin High School who have partnered up with the hospital to create soothing paintings for patients to put in their rooms. Britney Parker, 17, designed a lakeside windmill.

“I made it that even if you’re in the city, you still feel something calm and peaceful like a windmill,” she said.

The biggest thrill for the budding artists was when one patient entered the room to make his choice. James Prendergast has been hospitalized nine days fighting an infection, and he got choked up when he announced his decision.

“And I love the one with the puppy head,” Prendergast said. “It kind of sends a message of, ‘I’m with you.’”

The painting Prendergast chose was done by a student named Amaya Felix, who could not attend the ceremony. But Prendergast had a personal message of thanks for the teen artist whose puppy portrait captured his heart.

“I think you did a lovely job, and I know you gave it a lot of thought,” Prendergast said. “It speaks to you – and keep up the good work.”

Prendergast said he will gladly fall asleep next to the painting. Meanwhile, the hospital is creating a catalogue for long-term patients to choose from.

This is the second year in a row that Baldwin High School art students have donated their work to the hospital.