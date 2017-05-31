5/31 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

May 31, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

An isolated shower or storm is possible this afternoon, especially off to our N&W, with a severe thunderstorm not out of the question. Outside of that, expect mostly to partly sunny skies and warmer temps with highs in the low to mid 70’s.

nu tu tri state travel 212 5/31 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

There will be a lingering severe weather threat into this evening before things quiet down overnight. Some fog is possible, as well, with temp expected to fall into the low 60’s or so by daybreak.

jl severe weather 5/31 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Early clouds will give way to sunshine and slightly less humid conditions tomorrow. Highs will be 75-80° around the area.

nu tu 7day auto weather app19 5/31 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

As for Friday, expect seasonable temps with a chance of a late day thunderstorm.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch