5/31 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
An isolated shower or storm is possible this afternoon, especially off to our N&W, with a severe thunderstorm not out of the question. Outside of that, expect mostly to partly sunny skies and warmer temps with highs in the low to mid 70’s.
There will be a lingering severe weather threat into this evening before things quiet down overnight. Some fog is possible, as well, with temp expected to fall into the low 60’s or so by daybreak.
Early clouds will give way to sunshine and slightly less humid conditions tomorrow. Highs will be 75-80° around the area.
As for Friday, expect seasonable temps with a chance of a late day thunderstorm.