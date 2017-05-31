5/31 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

May 31, 2017 4:15 AM
Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines

By Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning, folks! We’re off to a pretty cloudy start once again today, but the good news? There should be some breaks of sun this afternoon.

nu tu skycast 3d wakeup 2 5/31 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

There’s about a 30% chance of a shower or storm into the evening as another front approaches, but by no means a washout. Some could be on the strong side, especially N&W of the city. Milder today with highs in the low to mid 70s.

nu tu 7day auto11 5/31 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Thursday looks like the pick of the week! Partly to mostly sunny skies with temps once again in the 70s. Unfortunately, it looks to turn unsettled again by the weekend with some more rain chances.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch