5/31 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

By Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning, folks! We’re off to a pretty cloudy start once again today, but the good news? There should be some breaks of sun this afternoon.
There’s about a 30% chance of a shower or storm into the evening as another front approaches, but by no means a washout. Some could be on the strong side, especially N&W of the city. Milder today with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Thursday looks like the pick of the week! Partly to mostly sunny skies with temps once again in the 70s. Unfortunately, it looks to turn unsettled again by the weekend with some more rain chances.