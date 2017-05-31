Boomer & Carton: Jerry Recco Gets Busy On A Wednesday

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
When it came time to deliver an update Wednesday morning, Jerry Recco pulled his weight and then some.
The “maven” recapped an exciting Mets win after they recovered from blowing a four-run lead to edge the Brewers 5-4 in 12 innings on Tuesday night. Jay Bruce delivered the game-winning hit.
Jerry also got into the Yankees, who rebounded from a series-opening loss to beat the Orioles 8-3. Brett Gardner and Matt Holliday each homered twice in support of right-hander Luis Severino.
Recco then bounced around the world of sports as only he can, including discussing the latest in the Tiger Woods’ arrest saga.