Boomer & Carton: When Winning Becomes Contagious And Tiger’s Plight

Boomer and Craig are starting to feel a little better about the Mets, who won again Tuesday night, topping the Brewers 5-4 in 12 innings after blowing a four-run lead.
The Yankees used the long ball — two apiece by Brett Gardner and Matt Holliday — and another solid outing from Luis Severino to beat Buck Showalter’s Orioles, 8-3 in Baltimore.
The guys talked about all of the baseball and then got into a lengthy discussion about the many layers of Tiger Woods’ arrest story.
Have a listen.