Club Getaway Offers Perfect Summer Escape For New Yorkers

By Carly Petrone.

Remember the days when you were a kid and going to summer camp was like escaping to a whole other world? Well, it’s time to grab your favorite campfire attire because Club Getaway, located just a few hours away, will let you relive your glory days (for a weekend anyway).

Tucked away in the countryside of Connecticut lies Club Getaway, a secluded camp that sits along 300 acres of land overlooking the Berkshire Mountains. You will feel completely Volunteers from this all-inclusive adult camp will meet you in the heart of Manhattan, where a luxury bus will whisk you away from the hustle and bustle of the city to the quaint, lakeside area of Kent, Connecticut. Bunk up with your best buds or come alone and meet new friends while shacking up in the rustic wooden cabins that line the campground. Just don’t forget to bring your own toiletries (towels and cleaning service come with the room).

Freshen up and head over to the dining room for a buffet dinner. Pile up your plate with everything from chicken and biscuits to prime rib from the carving station. Camp leaders and volunteers will make sure you’re up on your feet and dancing in between bites while bartenders make sure your glass if always filled. Once you’re full, get ready for a night of activities that range from dancing in the in the Boathouse Club and karaoke in the beer garden to live music and late night campfires by the lake.

Make sure to get some rest because the entire campground, which hosts hundreds of kids during the week, is transformed into an adult playground during the day. Wake up and take advantage of the large brunch buffet in the dining area before checking out the daily schedule up on the activities board. Test out your adventurous side by conquering your fear of heights from atop the Geronimo Drop or take a leap of faith on the Bungee Trampoline. Group activities include traditional games like volleyball, kickball, basketball, and baseball while those looking for something a bit different can mountain bike into the adorable town of Kent, play a round of archery tag, or quench their thirst during a less strenuous pub hike.

Tap into your creative side by picking up a paintbrush during a fun Sip n’ Paint class under the trees or tie dye a t-shirt by the boathouse. One of the best ways to connect with other campers is during their interactive Color War tournament, which takes place on Saturday afternoons after lunch. Choose a team, gear up, and get ready to prove your athletic abilities by taking part in various games like inflatable horse races, hula hoop relays, and water balloon tosses. You’ll definitely feel like a kid again – warning, you may want to wear a bathing suit!

Looking to lay low? There are plenty of opportunities to sit back and relax during this fun 2-day excursion. Choose a lounge chair by the lake and get some sun, sign up for a round or two of Bloody Mary Bingo or Cards Against Humanity, or enjoy a peaceful canoe ride along the water. Morning yoga and stretch is a great way to start the day but you can also let off some steam by getting dressed up for a pirate-themed happy hour and dancing along to a live cover band in the evening before dinner.

Definitely check the website before heading out for the weekend because every Saturday night is reserved for a special dinner party. Whether it’s a 90’s Prom theme or a John Waters dance party, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Campers should come hungry because a multi-course meal with all the trimmings awaits and a live DJ keeps the party going. Counselors and campers unite during this all-night fiesta, which normally ends with s’mores and songs by the lakeside bonfire.

The best part about Club Getaway is that campers can pick and choose their weekend experience. Camp Out LGBT Weekend takes place on July 14 to 16, Young Professionals can get out and play with Quiet Events Spin on July 21 to 23, Generation X (Late 30s to 50s) can try something new on July 28 to 30, and the fun continues into the fall with a special Fall Halloween-Themed Finale weekend on October 13 to 15. Check the website for even more dates.

There’s certainly many reasons why this special place has been open and operating since 1976. By the end of the weekend, you’ll have conquered a few fears, made a new best friend, and returned to the city with countless summer memories. Whether you’re 21 or 51, Club Getaway offers the chance for New Yorkers to escape the city, reconnect with nature, and discover camp life all over again.