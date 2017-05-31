De Blasio: Withdrawing From Paris Climate Agreement ‘Would Be Horribly Destructive’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio says President Donald Trump’s expected decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord “would be horribly destructive for the planet, the country, and this city.”

De Blasio took to Twitter Wednesday morning, calling the Paris agreement “the biggest step forward we’ve taken in many years.”

“It’s unconscionable for the president to step away from it,” he said.

Speaking at an event in the Red Hook section of Brooklyn, a neighborhood devastated by Superstorm Sandy, the mayor said if the federal government won’t do its job with regards to climate change, New York and several other major cities will take the matter into their own hands.

“We plan later this week to sign an executive order maintaining New York City’s commitment to the Paris agreement,” he said. “And we will partner with cities big and small around the country to support them in doing the same.”

De Blasio believes without the Paris accord, New York City remains increasingly threatened, 10101 WINS’ Carol D’Auria reported.

The president tweeted Wednesday morning that he “will be announcing my decision on the Paris Accord over the next few days. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

CBS News confirmed that Trump is expected to withdraw from the Paris climate accord. The president has long complained that the agreement will cost the U.S. up to six million jobs and promised to pull the U.S. out of the deal during his presidential campaign.

G-7 leaders pressed Trump not to abandon the agreement during his first overseas trip as president last week.