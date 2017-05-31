NYPD Sergeant Involved In Fatal Shooting Of Emotionally Disturbed Woman Arrested On Murder Charges

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An NYPD sergeant who fatally shot an emotionally disturbed woman in the Bronx has been arrested.
Sergeant Hugh Barry faces murder, manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges in the death of Deborah Danner. He has also been suspended from the NYPD, where he had been on modified duty since the shooting.
Barry is expected in court in the Bronx this afternoon.
Danner, 66, was shot in her Bronx apartment last October after she allegedly threatened Barry with a baseball bat.
Mayor Bill de Blasio called the shooting tragic and unacceptable.
“It should never have happened,” de Blasio said a day after the deadly shooting. “The NYPD’s job is to protect life.”
Commissioner James O’Neill said the NYPD failed and that some proper procedures weren’t followed, including using the Taser which Barry was carrying.
Police unions criticized de Blasio and O’Neill for their criticism, saying they rushed to judgment.