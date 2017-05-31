Police: LI Man Attacks 75-Year-Old After Dog Uses His Lawn As A Hydrant

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man is under arrest for allegedly attacking his neighbor.
Nassau County police say 38-year-old David Likhtiger went to his 75-year-old neighbor’s home in East Meadow around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Likhtiger banged on the door and when his neighbor answered, Likhtiger sprayed the 75-year-old neighbor with pepper spray or mace, police said.
Police believe Likhtiger may have been upset over the neighbor’s dog urinating on his lawn.
Likhtiger is charged with assault in the second degree and will be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Wednesday.