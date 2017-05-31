Fair Lawn High School Shamed Seniors With Outstanding Lunch Bills, Students Say

FAIR LAWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Controversy erupted this week at a Fair Lawn High School in New Jersey, where students said seniors with outstanding lunch bills or book fees were shamed during an assembly.

The students said administrators at Fair Lawn High School read the names of the students and the amounts they owed, and told them their participation in the graduation ceremonies was in jeopardy.

One student tweeted a picture as the names were being read.

My high school's having a name & shame for students who owe lunch and/or book money.

Admins say they won't graduate unless debts are covered pic.twitter.com/RTAdIpyeos — benny ‌• בני (@bennykoval) May 31, 2017

“I feel like it was a name and shame tactic that was used against students by, you know, the administrators,” said student Benny Koval.

But another student said the information could have been helpful.

“Some of them actually didn’t know that they owed, so they were kind of grateful, because otherwise they would have been very shocked if they couldn’t walk at graduation,” said student Kayla Seigel-Laddy.

CBS2 made several attempts to contact school officials, but had not heard back late Wednesday.