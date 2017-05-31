CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Fair Lawn High School Shamed Seniors With Outstanding Lunch Bills, Students Say

May 31, 2017 11:34 PM
Filed Under: Fair Lawn High School, Student Shaming

FAIR LAWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Controversy erupted this week at a Fair Lawn High School in New Jersey, where students said seniors with outstanding lunch bills or book fees were shamed during an assembly.

The students said administrators at Fair Lawn High School read the names of the students and the amounts they owed, and told them their participation in the graduation ceremonies was in jeopardy.

One student tweeted a picture as the names were being read.

“I feel like it was a name and shame tactic that was used against students by, you know, the administrators,” said student Benny Koval.

But another student said the information could have been helpful.

“Some of them actually didn’t know that they owed, so they were kind of grateful, because otherwise they would have been very shocked if they couldn’t walk at graduation,” said student Kayla Seigel-Laddy.

CBS2 made several attempts to contact school officials, but had not heard back late Wednesday.

