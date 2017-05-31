Passaic Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Woman In Hoboken

HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A Passaic man has been arrested and charged in connection with a sexual assault that took place in Hoboken last month.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office announced the arrest of Marcos Blandino, 51, on Wednesday.

Blandino allegedly attacked a young woman on the evening of April 23.

Authorities said the woman was walking home alone just after 6 p.m. and was about to enter her apartment when she was grabbed from behind, shoved inside, and sexually assaulted.

Officers from the Hoboken Police Department, Passaic Police Department, and Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office picked Blandino up on Tuesday afternoon.

He has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault, and one count of burglary.

Blandino was expected to make his first court appearance in Jersey City on Wednesday.

Anyone with information regarding this case has been asked to contact the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office at 201-915-1234, or leave an anonymous tip on the prosecutor’s official website.