President Trump Says Kathy Griffin ‘Should Be Ashamed Of Herself’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Comedian Kathy Griffin is apologizing after an image posted on social media Tuesday showed her holding what appeared to be a bloody mask of President Donald Trump’s face.

“I sincerely apologize,” Griffin said in a video apology on Twitter. “I’m just now seeing the reaction of these images. I’m a comic. I crossed the line. I moved the line then I crossed it, I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn’t funny, I get it.”

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

Griffin went on to say she’s made a lot of mistakes in her career and begged for forgiveness.

The president said Griffin “should be ashamed of herself.”

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

“My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Anderson Cooper, who has worked with Griffin on CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage, also responded to the tweet.

“For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate,” he wrote on Twitter.

For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate. — Anderson Cooper (@andersoncooper) May 31, 2017

The image has since been removed, but it caught the attention of the Secret Service.

Threats made against @SecretService protectees receive the highest priority of all of our investigations. #ProtectionNeverRests — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 30, 2017

The agency tweeted that threats made against someone the agency protects receives the highest priority.

Many of Twitter called for Griffin to be jailed.