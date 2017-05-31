Police: N-Word Spray-Painted On LeBron James’ LA Home

LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police are investigating after someone spray-painted a racial slur on the front gate of LeBron James’ home in Los Angeles on the eve of the NBA Finals.
It happened Wednesday morning in Brentwood.
Capt. Patricia Sandoval, a Los Angeles police spokeswoman, said James wasn’t at the home at the time. TMZ reported that it doesn’t appear to live at the home, which he purchased in 2015 for $20.9 million, on any regular basis.
She said the property manager told officers they believe the incident was captured on surveillance video.
Sandoval said an unidentified person spray-painted the N-word on the front gate. Police are investigating it as an act of vandalism and possible hate crime.
She said someone painted over the slur before officers arrived.
James’ agent, Rich Paul, declined to comment.
James and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Golden State Warriors in NBA Finals beginning Thursday night, with Game 1 in Oakland.
