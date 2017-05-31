Police: N-Word Spray-Painted On LeBron James’ LA Home

May 31, 2017 2:59 PM
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James

LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police are investigating after someone spray-painted a racial slur on the front gate of LeBron James’ home in Los Angeles on the eve of the NBA Finals.

It happened Wednesday morning in Brentwood.

MORE: Keidel: NBA Finals, With Legacies In Limbo

Capt. Patricia Sandoval, a Los Angeles police spokeswoman, said James wasn’t at the home at the time. TMZ reported that it doesn’t appear to live at the home, which he purchased in 2015 for $20.9 million, on any regular basis.

She said the property manager told officers they believe the incident was captured on surveillance video.

LeBron James

The Cavaliers’ LeBron James looks to pass against the Atlanta Hawks on April 7, 2017, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Sandoval said an unidentified person spray-painted the N-word on the front gate. Police are investigating it as an act of vandalism and possible hate crime.

She said someone painted over the slur before officers arrived.

MORE: 2017 NBA Finals Preview

James’ agent, Rich Paul, declined to comment.

James and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Golden State Warriors in NBA Finals beginning Thursday night, with Game 1 in Oakland.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch