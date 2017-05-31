Wednesday’s Powerball Jackpot Soars To $302 Million

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Someone’s life may change tonight.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $302 million with a cash lump sum option of roughly $187.3 million.
Tonight’s drawing will be the 17th drawing since the last Powerball jackpot was won on April 1.
It is also the biggest jackpot since the $435.3 million jackpot on February 22, 2017.
Powerball is played in 44 states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
The overall odds of winning a Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9. Odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338 million.