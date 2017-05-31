Small Business Spotlight: Growler & Gill Craft Beer Pub

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — This week, the Small Business Spotlight shines on Growler & Gill craft beer pub and restaurant in Nanuet, New York.
Joe Fitzgerald tells Joe Connolly he and his three other co-owners, who each have their own day jobs, are having a blast running their side business the way they want.
“It works, it makes money. Nobody’s exhausted, nobody feels like it’s kind of the grind that you see in the restaurant business,” he says.
Fitzgerald says they’ve found success by having an approachable atmosphere, and hosting events like charity bartender nights and craft beer festivals.