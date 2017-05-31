Small Business Spotlight: Growler & Gill Craft Beer Pub

WCBS Newsradio 880 Celebrates 50 Years Of News In New York May 31, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: Joe Connolly, Small Business Spotlight, WCBS 880 Anniversary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — This week, the Small Business Spotlight shines on Growler & Gill craft beer pub and restaurant in Nanuet, New York.

Find more 50th anniversary special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter

Joe Fitzgerald tells Joe Connolly he and his three other co-owners, who each have their own day jobs, are having a blast running their side business the way they want.

“It works, it makes money. Nobody’s exhausted, nobody feels like it’s kind of the grind that you see in the restaurant business,” he says.

Fitzgerald says they’ve found success by having an approachable atmosphere, and hosting events like charity bartender nights and craft beer festivals.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch