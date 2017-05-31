30 With Murti Podcast: Tabitha Soren Talks ‘Moneyball’ A’s

Former MTV News Anchor's Photography In New Book Chronicles Journey Of Oakland's 2002 Draft Class May 31, 2017 1:13 PM
NEW YORK (WFAN) — When Michael Lewis’ “Moneyball” came out in 2003, it changed the way almost everyone looked at baseball. The players mentioned in the book changed the way Lewis’ wife, Tabitha Soren, looked at baseball.

Soren, the former MTV News anchor and journalist, recently released the book “Fantasy Life: Baseball and the American Dream,” published by Aperture. Soren’s photography depicts the journey of the Oakland Athletics’ draft class of 2002. Their stories began in “Moneyball,” but baseball and life took them in different directions.

Fantasy Life

Cover of Tabitha Soren’s “Fantasy Life”

In this week’s episode of the “30 With Murti” podcast, Soren talks about her finished project and why the journeys of these players, among them former Yankees outfielder Nick Swisher, and why they represent the American dream.

