Residents Report Tornado Sightings In Dutchess County

May 31, 2017 9:15 PM
Filed Under: Dutchess County, Lonnie Quinn, Tornado, Tornado Sightings

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Extreme weather moved through parts of the Tri-State Area Wednesday night, and there were reports of tornado sightings in Dutchess County.

Residents shared images of what looked like a funnel cloud.

Dutchess County Tornado Sightings

A suspected funnel cloud is seen in Poughkeepsie. (Credit: @DrHietanen)

Dutchess County Tornado Sightings

A suspected funnel cloud is seen in Hopewell Junction, Dutchess County. (Credit: Breanna Winter)

CHECK: Forecast | Radar

CBS2’s Lonnie Quinn reported a heavy storm was rumbling its way to central Connecticut on at 9 p.m. Wednesday. But a radar picture from a couple of hours showed rotation consistent with a tornado – although no tornado has been officially confirmed.

Tornado warnings were issued Wednesday evening for Dutchess County, New York and Fairfield County, Connecticut.

Significant damage in line with tornadic activity was seen in the area.

Meanwhile, a storm system in New Jersey was tracking its way to the northeast Wednesday night and may make its way toward New York City. Another batch of showers and storms are also hovering to the west, and a risk for severe weather for the area persists until the wee hours Thursday morning.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch