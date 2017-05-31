Residents Report Tornado Sightings In Dutchess County

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Extreme weather moved through parts of the Tri-State Area Wednesday night, and there were reports of tornado sightings in Dutchess County.
Residents shared images of what looked like a funnel cloud.
CBS2’s Lonnie Quinn reported a heavy storm was rumbling its way to central Connecticut on at 9 p.m. Wednesday. But a radar picture from a couple of hours showed rotation consistent with a tornado – although no tornado has been officially confirmed.
Tornado warnings were issued Wednesday evening for Dutchess County, New York and Fairfield County, Connecticut.
Significant damage in line with tornadic activity was seen in the area.
Meanwhile, a storm system in New Jersey was tracking its way to the northeast Wednesday night and may make its way toward New York City. Another batch of showers and storms are also hovering to the west, and a risk for severe weather for the area persists until the wee hours Thursday morning.