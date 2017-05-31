Police: Surveillance Video Shows UES Robbery Suspect Wanted For Threatening Women With Acid

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search continues for a suspect who police said is wanted for two robberies at the same ATM on the Upper East Side.

Police said the man has robbed at least two women at the CitiBank on East 68th Street and First Avenue and each time, they said he threatened to throw acid in their faces if they refused to hand over money.

Investigators have released new surveillance images of the suspect inside the bank holding a bottle, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported. Out of the camera’s view, police said he approaches his target — a woman withdrawing cash.

Too traumatized to show her face after what happened next, CBS2 spoke to her by phone.

“I just completely freaked out and shaking and couldn’t breath,” she said.

The 36-year-old victim says she was taken off guard as the suspect threatened her with the bottle, telling her he’d throw acid in her face if she didn’t withdraw $1,000.

“I didn’t realize that he followed me until he cornered me,” she said. “He was trying to be under control, but I just freaked out completely.”

She said she was so nervous, she had trouble with her PIN number. The suspect impatiently demanded whatever he could get.

“He said, ‘Just give me $500,'” she said.

He grabbed the cash, but before leaving he told the victim not to move for 15 minutes, that she was being watched and not to call police. She called her husband who called the cops but by the time they got there, the suspect was gone.

Police say this was the second time he has robbed a woman inside the bank.

On May 12 at the same bank, police said a 22-year-old woman handed over $1,000 when the man approached waving the bottle around and threatening to burn her face with an alleged corrosive.

