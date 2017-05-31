CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Police: Surveillance Video Shows UES Robbery Suspect Wanted For Threatening Women With Acid

May 31, 2017 8:19 AM
Filed Under: Magdalena Doris, Upper East Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search continues for a suspect who police said is wanted for two robberies at the same ATM on the Upper East Side.

Police said the man has robbed at least two women at the CitiBank on East 68th Street and First Avenue and each time, they said he threatened to throw acid in their faces if they refused to hand over money.

Investigators have released new surveillance images of the suspect inside the bank holding a bottle, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported. Out of the camera’s view, police said he approaches his target — a woman withdrawing cash.

Too traumatized to show her face after what happened next, CBS2 spoke to her by phone.

“I just completely freaked out and shaking and couldn’t breath,” she said.

The 36-year-old victim says she was taken off guard as the suspect threatened her with the bottle, telling her he’d throw acid in her face if she didn’t withdraw $1,000.

“I didn’t realize that he followed me until he cornered me,” she said. “He was trying to be under control, but I just freaked out completely.”

She said she was so nervous, she had trouble with her PIN number. The suspect impatiently demanded whatever he could get.

“He said, ‘Just give me $500,'” she said.

He grabbed the cash, but before leaving he told the victim not to move for 15 minutes, that she was being watched and not to call police. She called her husband who called the cops but by the time they got there, the suspect was gone.

Police say this was the second time he has robbed a woman inside the bank.

On May 12 at the same bank, police said a 22-year-old woman handed over $1,000 when the man approached waving the bottle around and threatening to burn her face with an alleged corrosive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

