6/1 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

June 1, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Outside of a stray shower north and east, we’re looking at a pretty decent day! Expect highs to be a few degrees warmer than yesterday — upper 70’s to around 80°.

We’re looking mostly clear tonight with a slightly more comfortable air mass filling in. Temps are expected to fall into the upper 50’s or so by daybreak.

Tomorrow will feature a weak piece of energy swinging through in the afternoon. And it may touch off a shower or storm here and there, but we’re certainly not expecting a washout. Highs will be just a tad cooler in the mid and upper 70’s.

As for Saturday, it will be warm and sunny with highs in the mid 70’s.

