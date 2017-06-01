6/1 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Outside of a stray shower north and east, we’re looking at a pretty decent day! Expect highs to be a few degrees warmer than yesterday — upper 70’s to around 80°.
We’re looking mostly clear tonight with a slightly more comfortable air mass filling in. Temps are expected to fall into the upper 50’s or so by daybreak.
Tomorrow will feature a weak piece of energy swinging through in the afternoon. And it may touch off a shower or storm here and there, but we’re certainly not expecting a washout. Highs will be just a tad cooler in the mid and upper 70’s.
As for Saturday, it will be warm and sunny with highs in the mid 70’s.