Mibelas Birth Control Tablets Recalled Over Packaging Mix-Up

June 1, 2017 11:48 AM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A possible birth control mix-up has led to a recall.

 

One lot of Mibelas 24 F-E tablets has been recalled by manufacturer Lupin Parmaceuticals after a customer noticed a mistake.

(credit: FDA)

Birth control pills typically contain inactive placebo pills during the last week of a woman’s cycle, but the recalled pills may be packaged out of order, meaning women could take them out of order.

That could result in an unplanned pregnancy.

(credit: FDA)

The pills were distributed nationwide:

68180-911-11 (Wallet of 28 tablets)
68180-911-13 (Carton of 3 wallets)		    L600518    05/31/2018

 

Anyone who took the recalled pills is urged to contact their doctor and return the pills to the pharmacy. If you have questions, you can call 1-800-399-2561 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Eastern time.

