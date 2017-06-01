Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: June 1, 2017

Thursday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” featured the one and only Bart Scott, who has found a job that he can’t lose.
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Thursday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
The guys spent an awful lot of time on Mr. Met’s Wednesday night mishap, and even chatted with a fella named Randy Carafango (who designs mascots professionally). Speaking of the Mets, they lost to the Brewers, in large part due to a shaky performance from Jacob deGrom.
The Yankees also lost, 10-4 to the Orioles, as another awful Masahiro Tanaka start has left everyone befuddled. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred called in, and the aforementioned Scott stopped by and made himself quite comfortable. Boomer and Craig also discussed the Tiger Woods arrest video, the NBA Finals, and much more.
Until Friday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!