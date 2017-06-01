Disturbing Attack: 11-Year-Old Boy Punched, Sexually Assaulted While Walking In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A child became the victim of a disturbing attack in the Bronx this week.

Police say the suspect — believed to be a teenager — grabbed an 11-year-old boy off the street, forced him into a park, and sexually assaulted him.

As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported, there has been a noticeable police presence in the area as they searched for the suspect.

It happened on Magenta Street as the boy was on his way to pick up his brother from school, someone suddenly grabbed him from behind.

The boy told police he was walking in the area around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, when he was put in a headlock on the street, and forced into a park next to the Bronx River Parkway.

From there, police say the suspect took the boy to a park where he again asked for money.

When the boy said he didn’t have any, he told officers he was punched in the face, his pants pulled off, and sexually assaulted.

“I have a daughter, so that’s really crazy,” one man said.

The area is full of children and other people walking. Parents at a nearby school were shocked.

“A parent should walk with their young kids, they shouldn’t let young kids walk by themself,” one parent said.

Police have been going door-to-door asking people for their outdoor surveillance video, trying to get a better look at the teen’s face.

“The undercovers you know, and actually two sergeants, a detective and a sergeant came to her house yesterday to check the cameras,” Dawn Stephens said.

In the meantime, there has been a very visible increase in police presence the past few days.

“Cop cars and like today, also the other night they were in the park,” Stephens said.

The boy put up a struggle and as able to get away and ask someone to call 911.

The suspect has been described as 17 to 19-years-old, black with lighter complexion, between 5’8″ and 5’10” wearing a blue hoodie, white and blue Air Jordan sneakers, and True Religion brand jeans.